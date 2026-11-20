One of the biggest questions that has surrounded Grand Theft Auto 6 since its launch is surprisingly tied to Niko Bellic, the main protagonist from Grand Theft Auto 4. While Niko hasn’t been seen in the Grand Theft Auto series since the conclusion of GTA 4, many wondered if he would potentially appear in the latest installment in the series. After all, past GTA games have brought back other characters from the franchise’s history, which certainly made it possible for Niko to have a cameo of some sort.

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These questions surrounding Niko Bellic only grew louder when fans noticed that his character’s voice actor, Michael Hollick, appeared in the cast list for GTA 6. However, Hollick isn’t mentioned in the credits of GTA 6 as portraying Bellic, but instead, a character known only as “The Hitman”. Just who is The Hitman, though, and how does he play part in

WARNING: Spoilers for GTA 6 are mentioned from this point forward in this article. Read onward at your own discretion.

Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6?

In short, yes, Niko Bellic does appear in Grand Theft Auto 6. Niko appears relatively late in the main story of GTA 6, as he ends up crossing paths with Jason and Lucia. He’s aged quite a bit since we last saw him, with Niko even mentioning that he hasn’t killed anyone since 2012. This suggests that he may have been able to briefly get away from his life of crime, which was his goal at the end of GTA 4, but he ultimately got pulled back in.

As a whole, Niko doesn’t end up being in GTA 6 very much. He only appears in two of the game’s scenes in Chapter 5, the first of which is titled “Taking Liberties.” In addition to his short screen time, Niko is joined by some of the music that was heard in GTA 4. This makes his appearance all the more nostalgic for those who have been playing Grand Theft Auto for the better part of the past 20 years.

Why Is Niko Called “The Hitman” in GTA 6?

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As for the reason behind Niko being referred to as “The Hitman” in the credits of Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s because that’s his brief role in the game. When Niko first shows up, it’s at the penthouse of Giorgio Gallo, who is one of the biggest crime lords in Vice City. Giorgio works in tandem with a European mafia to ship billions of dollars of drugs across the globe, but when he makes a mistake that results in said drugs being confiscated by the United States government, Niko arrives to take him out as a punishment for his error.

Ultimately, Niko agrees to give Giorgio one more chance to rectify his mistake. This results in him enlisting Lucia and Jason to help steal back the confiscated drugs. Once Lucia and Jason complete this mission, Niko shows up once again and is stunned that they were able to pull off such a difficult heist. He then mentions that he’s now going to head back home, which is an obvious reference to his own residence within Liberty City.

Even though Niko never actually kills anyone in Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s clear that Rockstar chose to call him “The Hitman” in the game’s credits just to preserve the surprise nature of his appearance. His brief cameo is one of the biggest moments in the entirety of GTA 6 and helps make the larger Grand Theft Auto saga feel a bit more cohesive.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.