Navigating through Grand Theft Auto 6‘s world is a massive undertaking, with fast travel and stealing vehicles existing as far different systems than they’ve been in past titles. The series has undergone a variety of changes when it comes to open-world exploration, emphasizing new details players have to pay attention to if they want to get to new areas without too much trouble. Having an arsenal of vehicles at your disposal can help you with this, but you still have to follow the right strategies to figure out the best ways to travel across the island of Leonida.

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Sometimes it costs a little money to make travel easier in GTA 6, whether it’s in your control or not. You might have to progress through the game’s early stages a bit to make travel smoother, either by building up enough cash to buy the fastest cars you want, or to have a disposal income you can use on paying other services to ferry you to different locations. Stealing cars is much harder in GTA 6 than past games in the series, so you have to be ready to acquire other means of transportation than just forcing yourself into whatever vehicle you see parked or driving on the road.

Fast Travel in GTA 6 Costs Money to Pay Different Transportation Services to Deliver You Where You Want

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

You can’t just teleport to places you want whenever you want in GTA 6, whether you discover certain locations or not on your map. Fast travel doesn’t exist within the game as it does in others, as you need to pay for the convenience of skipping long trips around Leonida’s various sub-regions. For example, you can pay for a service to drive you from one place to another, but the entire drive will be played out depending on who you call. To travel at a much faster rate, here are some ways you can ignore the tedium of such a drawn-out road trip:

Access the RydeMe taxi service through your phone app

Catch a bus or train traveling to where you want to go

Call one of your vehicles to your current location through the Scooter Bros service

Swap characters who are on the opposite side of the map

Restart GTA 6 to reappear at your home, a town, or near the side of a road

The RydeMe service is perhaps the most reliable way to “fast travel,” although it might also be the most expensive way to do so. This is the premier taxi company in GTA 6, costing a small amount to go from point A to point B, with players able to speed up the taxi driver by paying an additional $5 as they go. While it’s funny to see the chaotically inventive ways in which a taxi driver will overcome traffic, the novelty of that mayhem can wear off fast. Should you want to have the entire trip skipped and mimic the teleportation of other games’ fast travel systems, all you have to do is pay the RydeMe driver $100 to leap to your destination.

This amount might cost more depending on the length of the trip, so be prepared to spend some cash. Harming your RydeMe driver will prevent you from booting up the app for awhile, so it may not be a good idea to put them in harm’s way. You also have to be close to a road to call a RydeMe driver, though at that point, you may as well just find a nearby bus stop. Using public transport like a bus or train is less expensive, but the stations for each are harder to find on the map. You’ll also have to wait for the vehicle to arrive, and can only travel between stops they are stationed for.

Thankfully, taking a train or bus will allow you to press “Skip Journey” in its menu, similar to the RydeMe taxi. This skips the trip entirely through a fade to black, essentially teleporting you to the next listed stop. On the other hand, you could have a faster, personal vehicle delivered to you using the Scooter Bros service through another app on your phone. This group will charge you for the distance it takes to deliver a vehicle, but paying for their premium service can skip that extra charge. Alternatively, you could manipulate GTA 6‘s spawning system with Jason or Lucia, resetting the game or swapping to either character as they organically exist in different parts of the same world.

Stealing Cars Is Much Harder in GTA 6 Than It Has Been for Most of the Series

Many players might imagine that the best way to avoid paying for “fast travel” services is to steal the nicest, fastest car in GTA 6 and store it for themselves. While you certainly still can commit grand theft auto in Grand Theft Auto, the process is made deliberately harder, with stolen vehicles being almost impossible to keep for yourself. Players are able to smash car windows and fight drivers to break into cars, yet this will often alert authorities in new ways than the series has seen before. Cars are easier to track, and some of them have built-in alarms that blare out and draw attention once stolen.

When you get the “Waink It” app on your phone in Chapter 1 of GTA 6, you can scan cars to see their make and model, as well as other useful features. This will help you greatly in stealing anything, as you can see if a car is locked, alarmless, or whether it requires physical keys at all. Registering a car at the Pay N’ Spray shops is how you take ownership of them, but this can become a complicated process if you aren’t used to it. The more expensive the car, the more it might take to steal it, from cloning digital keys to hotwiring engines with different resources. As such, it isn’t always reliable to use a stolen getaway as your means of fast travel.

Gathering More Types of Vehicles Can Make Traveling Throughout GTA 6’s Map Far Less Tedious

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Once you reach Chapter 2 of GTA 6, you’ll unlock a Garage you can use to store your vehicles, stolen or otherwise. That being said, there are multiple Garages you can purchase all around the map, with each ranging in price when listed on the Vice City Real Estate app you can pull up on your phone. Every new Garage is a new space to store an important vehicle for faster travel, with each being something you’re able to call to your side through the Scooter Bros service mentioned earlier. Yet, having other vehicles stored and ready can help you navigate all sorts of terrain, up to the very skies and seas that block off certain areas of the map.

Motorcycles and bikes are vehicles you can steal, with boats being something you can own at much later points of the game. If you own the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6, Chapter 4 even starts off with allowing you to get a Shitzu Squalo boat in preparation for the game’s story. At the same time, planes are something you can acquire too, those boats and planes are typically only obtained when you clone keys to steal them. Much like cars, the more advanced the vehicle, the harder it is to take for yourself. There is no way to register a boat or plane for your character at this time of writing, but this could change as the game evolves with future updates.

At the end of the day, fast travel is ironically subjective in Rockstar’s latest blockbuster, usually defined by how far you’re willing to go to make navigation easier. Illegal or legal means can be costly, creating different levels of risk as you learn to efficiently explore every region on the Leonida map. As far as Grand Theft Auto 6‘s systems go, it’s mostly up to player creativity to determine what “fast travel” looks like for them, with that definition changing as they discover new ways to collect vehicles of all kinds.

What is your favorite way to travel throughout GTA 6 so far? Let us know in the comments below!