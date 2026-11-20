Two SNES-exclusive RPGs have been announced exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Right now, in addition to no word on the SNES games coming to PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, there is no word of the pair of RPGs coming to Nintendo Switch 2. They will be playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility, though. They won’t be playable until March 18, 2027, though, because they won’t be out until then. This is the release date for the pair of games, set to arrive together in a collection.

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More precisely, Japanese developer Mebius has announced the Dual Orb Collection for the Nintendo Switch, which features Dual Orb: Seireiju Densetsu and its sequel Dual Orb II, originally made by Prism Kikaku for the SNES. The pair of 1993 and 1994 SNES games were Japan-exclusive back in the day, and this isn’t changing. This new re-release has only been announced for Japan. To this end, there is no English localization, so while there are easy ways for those in the United States and elsewhere to get their hands on the collection, they won’t be able to play it without know Japanese.

Unfortunately, there is no new trailer to accompany the announcement. There’s also no word of either game is going to be modernized in any fashion. They aren’t being remastered or anything fancy, but they could add new modern quality-of-life improvements and features. If they are, though, we don’t know about it because nothing has been said about it.

SNES Games From a Different Era

Back in the 1990s, traditional JRPGs were dime a dozen in Japan, but they were rarer in the United States because most of them were never localized for Western releases. These two SNES exclusive RPGs are just a couple of examples of what was very common.

Do either of these games hold up in 2026, let alone in 2027? Well, it’s hard to say because they have never been accessible in the West. Typically, traditional JRPGs from the 16-bit era hold up pretty well. They are obviously very rudimentary, but they are playable. That said, if you don’t have nostalgia for this era of RPGs, it’s not easy to travel back in time and visit it. The genre, perhaps more than any other genre, has advanced incredibly since then, not just visually, but in terms of design.

If this SNES nostalgia is not to your liking, the good news is there is lots of SNES nostalgia being sold at any given point. To this end, it was recently revealed that two fellow SNES-exclusive RPGs are also returning in 2027.