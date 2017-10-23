Animal Crossing Mobile to be Detailed in Upcoming Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has recently announced that the company will hold a Nintendo Direct event dedicated solely to its upcoming Animal Crossing mobile game.

Confirmed on Monday by Nintendo, the Direct will take place on Oct. 24 where players can expect to see a wealth of information about the popular series’ transition to the mobile platform. The Direct event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET, so those hoping to learn more about the game should make plans ahead of time to catch the stream via YouTube as it happens to be among the first to catch the new information.

However, if you’re hoping to hear more information about Animal Crossing games outside of the mobile version that’s being developed, this Direct event might not be the one for you. The official announcement from Nintendo, seen below, stated that the mobile version would be the sole focus of the Direct event with no other topics being discussed.

“Tune in for a roughly 15-minute Animal Crossing Mobile Direct video presentation focused exclusively on the upcoming Animal Crossing mobile title,” the announcement reads. “There will be no updates on any other topics including other mobile, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo 3DS software.”

Those who have been following the progress of the Animal Crossing game for mobile devices will likely be eager to hear any new information they can get seeing how the game was supposed to already be available. It was previously scheduled to release in early 2017, a release timeframe that came and went without the game after Nintendo confirmed that it’d be pushed back. This delay was partially attributed to the development of Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run, two other mobile games from Nintendo that should hopefully help pave the way for the release of Animal Crossing.

While the finer details of what’ll be revealed during the Nintendo Direct have yet to be confirmed, the best announcement that many Animal Crossing fans could hope for would be the confirmation of a release date. If you aren’t able to watch the livestream, a recorded version of the event will be available afterwards to catch up on the news.