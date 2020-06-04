Animal Crossing Players Flip Out Over New App
Animal Crossing players are flipping out over a new fan app that allows them to share their islands. ACNH Connect is available on the Apple App Store. (A lot of the fans online are Android users, and that means they can’t get in on the fun) This app isn’t just a way to show off your cool rooms and island designs though. Players can look up the best turnip prices and seek out those islands. If they’re looking for a certain villager, it’s easy to search that out as well. Recipes, friends, and design ideas are all there for the taking as well. In such an expansive game, users are taking every opportunity to cut down on work where they can. When the title launched on the Nintendo Switch, it was all people could talk about, but in the months since, the focus has shifted towards improvements and adding new content. (S/o to Rach on Twitter for the informative post below!)
hello acnh twitter 🍃 found out abt this iOS app called ACNH connect - it’s like instagram but for animal crossing!! here’s the link: https://t.co/TJ9XbXgXOA pic.twitter.com/PlsbUptjzX— 𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚑 ❀ (@R4chtulip) June 3, 2020
ACNH Connect describes their app as:
“ACNH Connect is designed to make your Animal Crossing: New Horizons journey easier, more fun, and more social. Download the application to find other users' island, show off your own, connect with other players, and so much more!”
Have you been loving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Wedding Season? Let us know in the comments!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.