Here's All of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' New Fish and Bugs for June

It's June, and while that means any number of things overall, for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it means new fish and bugs are now available to catch in both the Southern and Northern Hemispheres. Depending on where your island is situated, you apparently might be getting a shot at picking up some sharks, or dung beetles might be rolling around your getaway spot. It's hard to say which is better.

Now, to be clear, what follows is not a full accounting of every single bug and fish that is available in the game at this moment. You can still expect all the usual suspects like the sea bass to be swimming about. This information was collated from a variety of sources, including Fandom's Animal Crossing wiki, in order to make sure it is as accurate as possible, and we feel confident that no new critters have been missed.

Also, for ease of reference, we've specifically split the new fish and bugs into, well, fish and bugs, but also by hemisphere. After that, they are sorted alphabetically. We have included the time of day and where these new creatures are found as well as their names. That should be enough information to set most players hunting them down with relative ease!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. The game recently concluded a museum stamp rally event, and June, as expected, would appear to have its own set of events in store. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo title right here.

And keep reading to see a full listing of what's come to both hemispheres in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!