Here's All of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' New Fish and Bugs for June

By Rollin Bishop

It's June, and while that means any number of things overall, for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it means new fish and bugs are now available to catch in both the Southern and Northern Hemispheres. Depending on where your island is situated, you apparently might be getting a shot at picking up some sharks, or dung beetles might be rolling around your getaway spot. It's hard to say which is better.

Now, to be clear, what follows is not a full accounting of every single bug and fish that is available in the game at this moment. You can still expect all the usual suspects like the sea bass to be swimming about. This information was collated from a variety of sources, including Fandom's Animal Crossing wiki, in order to make sure it is as accurate as possible, and we feel confident that no new critters have been missed.

Also, for ease of reference, we've specifically split the new fish and bugs into, well, fish and bugs, but also by hemisphere. After that, they are sorted alphabetically. We have included the time of day and where these new creatures are found as well as their names. That should be enough information to set most players hunting them down with relative ease!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. The game recently concluded a museum stamp rally event, and June, as expected, would appear to have its own set of events in store. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo title right here.

Have you been keeping up with all of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates? Are you excited for whatever June might bring? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep reading to see a full listing of what's come to both hemispheres in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

New Fish for Northern Hemisphere Islands

Arapaima: found in rivers from 4PM to 9AM

Arowana: found in rivers from 4PM to 9AM

Dorado: found in rivers from 4AM to 9PM

Gar: found in ponds from 4PM to 9AM

Giant Snakehead: found in ponds from 9AM to 4PM

Great White Shark: found in the sea from 4PM to 9AM

Hammerhead Shark: found in the sea from 4PM to 9AM

Piranha: found in ponds from 9AM to 4PM and 9PM to 4AM

Ribbon Eel: found in the sea at all times

Saddled Bichir: found in rivers from 9PM to 4AM

Saw Shark: found in the sea from 4PM to 9AM

Suckerfish: found in the sea at all times

Tilapia: found in rivers at all times

Whale Shark: found in the sea at all times

New Bugs for Northern Hemisphere Islands

Drone Beetle: found on trees at all times

Emperor Butterfly: found in the air from 5PM to 8AM

Firefly: found in the air from 7PM to 4AM

Goliath Beetle: found on palm trees from 5PM to 8AM

Mosquito: found in the air from 5PM to 4AM

Rainbow Stag: found on trees from 7PM to 8AM

New Fish for Southern Hemisphere Islands

Oarfish: found in the sea at all times

Pond Smelt: found in rivers at all times

Sea Butterfly: found in the sea at all times

Squid: found in the sea at all times

Stringfish: found in clifftop rivers from 4PM to 9AM

New Bugs for Southern Hemisphere Islands

Dung Beetle: found pushing snowballs around on the ground at all times

Emperor Butterfly: found in the air from 5PM to 8AM

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing: found in the air from 8AM to 5PM

