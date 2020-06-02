Animal Crossing Players are Celebrating Wedding Season in Delightfully Wholesome Ways

The latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on Nintendo Switch. As part of the June update, wedding season has officially kicked off, and it features a new event starring lovebirds Cyrus and Reese. While the update has only been available for a few hours, it seems that Animal Crossing fans are already finding lots of different ways to enjoy the event. During wedding season, players are supposed to take on the role of a wedding photographer, taking pictures of the happy couple. In classic Animal Crossing fashion, players are creating some wild, yet wholesome, themed weddings to celebrate!

Have you participated in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season event? Did you create something fun for Cyrus and Reese's anniversary? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out how Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are celebrating the start of wedding season!