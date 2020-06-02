Animal Crossing Players are Celebrating Wedding Season in Delightfully Wholesome Ways
The latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on Nintendo Switch. As part of the June update, wedding season has officially kicked off, and it features a new event starring lovebirds Cyrus and Reese. While the update has only been available for a few hours, it seems that Animal Crossing fans are already finding lots of different ways to enjoy the event. During wedding season, players are supposed to take on the role of a wedding photographer, taking pictures of the happy couple. In classic Animal Crossing fashion, players are creating some wild, yet wholesome, themed weddings to celebrate!
Keep reading to find out how Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are celebrating the start of wedding season!
That's just pretty.
if my wedding dont look like this i dont want it#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/XuHgIaEhWU— coquito ♡/ (•ㅅ•)＼♡ (@mantecadcoco) June 2, 2020
Quite the guest list at this one.
@animalcrossing #dodocodes #dodocode— Rang_TTV (@Rang29969656) June 2, 2020
Me and the boys at Reese and Cyrus' wedding pic.twitter.com/KnEdER6QcH
All those eggs FINALLY came in handy!
Wedding seasons #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/p9acMXSfZg— ตูนวัวลาย (TWL) (@Ristorim) June 2, 2020
Not enough weddings add mood lighting, to be honest.
wedding season but add mood lighting #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/JSVjrPNdZ1— Sarah 🏳️🌈 (@Sartalis) June 2, 2020
Proof that lava lamps ARE romantic.
todays cute wedding photos #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/MwOfs9997Y— Jennie (@jenniehawkesx) June 1, 2020
Dessert is the best part of most weddings.
If anyone needs a wedding photographer, call me XD #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/s09xjlDVt6— Jappa (@Japamber) June 2, 2020
This whole event is just so wholesome.
Tote level: Wedding#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #WeddingSeason #Photoshoot #nosykiss pic.twitter.com/987JMJSM0C— ✿ Vivic’s fiancé & #1 fangirl ✿ (@NamiNinja) June 2, 2020
Well... mostly wholesome.
Doing wedding season right live on twitch! https://t.co/X6xF1orpII #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/HTt2Xzyqo8— Azure Bones (@AzureBones) June 2, 2020
