Baldur’s Gate 3 Matches Lowest Price Ever in New PS5 Sale

A new sale has brought the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 to its lowest price ever for a limited time. While BG3 has been out for nearly two years, the acclaimed RPG hasn’t been discounted very often across all of its platforms. Fortunately, for those who have been looking to pick the game up on PlayStation hardware for less than normal, an ongoing deal should be pounced on before it expires.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of this writing, the PlayStation Store has slashed the price of Baldur’s Gate 3 to $55.99. This represents a 20% discount as the game normally retails for $69.99. Although this might not seem like an enormous sale, BG3 has only been available for one other time at this value on PS5, notably at the end of 2024 in proximity to the holidays. As such, it’s pretty rare to see the game ever fall by this amount.

The other thing to note about this Baldur’s Gate 3 sale on PS5 is that there aren’t really any other ways to get the game for less. While physical copies of BG3 on PS5 do exist, they have only ever been sold directly by Larian and aren’t readily available at retailers like Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, and others. Because of this, digital discounts like this one are really all that PlayStation users can rely on if they’re trying to get BG3 for a lower price than normal.

If you’re at all interested in this discount for Baldur’s Gate 3, then you’ll have to act pretty quickly. The sale is set to only last until 3:00am ET on Thursday, April 10th. At that time, it will return to its standard cost and might stay there for the foreseeable future.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Play video

“Gather your party and embark on an epic campaign in this next-generation Dungeons & Dragons RPG from the makers of Divinity: Original Sin II.

The land of Faerûn is under siege. Captured and infected by the invading Mind Flayers, will you choose to resist their corruption or embrace the mysterious power that is growing inside you? Embody bespoke Origin Characters or create your own custom protagonist and experience a dynamic story that is shaped by every roll of the dice.

Join forces with a cast of complex characters as you loot, battle and romance your way through the Forgotten Realms – and beyond. Roll for initiative and leverage both advantage and disadvantage with fluid, tactical combat.

The fate of the Forgotten Realms is in your hands.”