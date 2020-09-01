Biden-Harris Campaign Releases Official Animal Crossing: New Horizons Signs

The Biden-Harris presidential campaign now has signs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for players to add to their islands. Four different signs have been added with different designs on them all advertising the same sorts of symbols and styles we’ve seen used in the presidential campaign’s promotions before. Like other custom creations from players who craft their own Animal Crossing: New Horizons decorations, you can download these four signs by scanning QR codes that’ll add them to your item collections.

The Verge first reported on the new Biden-Harris that have now been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One of the signs features the official Biden-Harris logo for the campaign, another is a “Joe” Pride symbol, a third is the “Team Joe” flag, and the final one features three pairs of red, white, and blue aviators stacked on top of one another. Each of those are seen in the image below.

(Photo: The Verge)

Christian Tom, the director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, shared a statement about the introduction of the signs and said this is an example of finding “creative and innovative ways” to reach voters.

“Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands,” Tom told The Verge. “As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together.”

Though Animal Crossings: New Horizons’ popularity peaked around the time it launched and in the weeks afterwards, the introduction of the signs in-game now could indeed be seen as a creative way to reach voters. It’s far from the first time people have introduced concepts into New Horizons to support different causes, but this marks the first official involvement from a presidential campaign.

This also isn’t the first time we’ve seen politicians attempting to use platforms like this to reach different demographics. Donald Trump, for example, has a Twitch channel that became available once again in July after it was temporarily suspended for hateful conduct. The U.S. Army also has its own Twitch channel which has been the subject of controversy in recent months with legal measures aimed at the channel and others like it to prevent the military from recruiting people through the streaming platform.

