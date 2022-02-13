Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Stuns Fans With Harry Potter-Inspired House

It’s been nearly two years since Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on Nintendo Switch, and fans are still coming up with incredible island creations. Reddit user HPfan94 is no exception, sharing a breathtaking house based on Hogwarts, from the Harry Potter franchise. The main room of the house is designed to look like the Gryffindor Common Room, and the other five are based on different areas from Hogwarts, including potions class, transfiguration, and more. Shockingly enough, HPfan94 says that they only spent about four days in total making the house (using a bit of time travel). This does not count the previous time they spent upgrading the house and unlocking the items used.

The Reddit post can be found embedded below. Unsurprisingly, the post has gotten a ton of praise on Reddit. Unfortunately, HPfan94 did not provide a Dream Address for the location, so Harry Potter fans will just have to settle for a look, for the time being!

Several of the items used for this build were added as part of Animal Crossing’s 2.0.0 update, as well as the Happy Home Paradise DLC. Notably, the exterior of Hogwarts uses the Castle Tower, Castle Gate, and Castle Wall items, all of which are more recent additions. There are several other clever touches, as well. For example, HPfan94 used flowers in place of feathers in charms class, because they thought it came out looking closer to the real thing than the actual feather item. The paintings obtained from Redd also work quite well in the Gryffindor Common Room.

It truly is amazing to see how fans continue to come up with new ideas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While the series has always encouraged fans to stretch their creative muscles, it seems that New Horizons has given players many more options to do just that. Unfortunately, the game won’t be adding much else in the coming months, but hopefully players will continue to find new ways to use the items that are currently available! Readers interested in finding more creative concepts from the game can check out all of our previous Animal Crossing coverage right here.

