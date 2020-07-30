Animal Crossing: New Horizons Leak Reveals Possible New Features

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 1.4.0 update just released yesterday on Nintendo Switch, and dataminers are already looking at the patch to find hints at what the future might bring. Dataminer @_Ninji has discovered hints at some possible new items coming to the game. According to their findings, it appears that Gyroids might return, alongside a new bush type (Plumeria), as well as several new food items, including tomatoes, wheat, potatoes, carrots, squash, and sugar cane. At this time, fans should take these findings with a grain of salt, but it will be interesting to see if these items do show up in a future update! @_Ninji's Tweet can be found below:

So, quick summary of hints about possible future things: - New ‘35_Gyroid’ ItemKind

- New ‘VgtTomato’, ‘VgtWheat’, ‘VgtSugarCane’, ‘VgtPotato’, ‘VgtCarrot’, ‘VgtSquash’ map Fg items

- New bush type (Plumeria) They’ve also hidden some of the references to sewing and cooking DIYs — Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 B L M / 1312 (@_Ninji) July 30, 2020

A number of fans have been requesting the return of Gyroids for quite some time, so a lot of people would be happy with that particular addition to the game! However, the most interesting element of the datamine might be the food items. This could mean that farming and cooking are coming to the game, perhaps in a manner similar to the Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons games. There also appear to be DIY recipes related to sewing, as well. Sewing and cooking would certainly bring some big changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Interestingly enough, this is not the first datamine that has hinted at farming and cooking coming to the game. Back in April, @_Ninji discovered similar food items in a datamine, alongside elements that turned out to be accurate, such as the return of Redd. That does not mean that Nintendo is definitively bringing these items and elements to the game, but it certainly adds some legitimacy to these leaks.

