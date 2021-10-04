Animal Crossing: New Horizons Adds New Halloween and Day of the Dead Items

The Halloween season has officially started, both in the real world, and in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This year’s Halloween event likely won’t be too different from last year’s, but fans will have the opportunity to snag a handful of new items that have been added to the game. This year, players can find Spooky Treat Baskets, Spooky Trees, and Spooky Trick Lamps. All of these items come in four different color options: orange, yellow, green, and monochrome. Later this month, players will also have the chance to procure a new Day of the Dead item, as well; the new Marigold Decoration seems like it should fit well with last year’s options!

As pointed out by Animal Crossing World, all of these new items were actuallyadded to the game in an update back in July, but only players that “timetravel” have been able to access them. A good portion of the game’s players frown on that practice, and those fans should be happy to have new items officially available for purchase. However, since Mexico’s Day of the Dead doesn’t take place until November 1st, players hoping to purchase the Marigold Decoration will have to wait until October 25th. The item will be available through November 3rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of the new Spooky items can be found at Nook’s Cranny, where they’ll appear alongside returning items from last year, including the Spooky Arch, Spooky Tower, Spooky Fence, and Spooky Carriage. Of course, players can also find candy back in the shop, which can be purchased and given out on Halloween night. Last but not least, Leif will be selling Pumpkin Starts for players looking to grow the crop on their islands.

While the majority of this content is older, players looking forward to new content in Animal Crossing: New Horizons shouldn’t have much longer to wait, as a Nintendo Direct presentation this month will reveal the game’s next major update. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

