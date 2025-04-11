Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Premium and Extra in April, Ranked

We’re almost halfway through April, so new games are coming to Sony’s PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscription services. The rollout this time is a bit funky, with Blue Prince and EA Sports PGA Tour being added to the lineup early on April 10th, while the rest will be coming on April 15th. It’s a healthy mix of eight titles, which span from day-one PS Plus additions to a PS2 classic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With eight new PS Plus games to choose from, it can be somewhat difficult to decide what to play. To help, I’m ranking all the games hitting PS Plus Premium and Extra’s game catalogs this month from lowest to highest so you can make a more informed decision on what to check out first.

8. EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5)

Play video

EA Sports PGA Tour is exactly what you’d expect at face level. It’s a golfing simulation sports game from EA where players can create a golfer and participate in officially licensed PGA Tour tournaments. While it’s somewhat notable for being the only EA Sports golf game to be released after 2015, this likely won’t have that much appeal to you unless you’re a diehard golf fan.

7. Alone in the Dark 2 (PS4, PS5)

One of two additions to PS Plus Premium’s classics catalog this month, Alone in the Dark 2 is an interesting pull. It came out on the original PlayStation in 1996, but is technically a port of a 1994 MS-DOS sequel to a legendary survival horror game. There are certainly more iconic PS1 horror games like the first Resident Evil, but it’s worth a try for any fans of retro horror who are coming off playing 2001’s Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare through PS Plus Premium.

6. Battlefield 1 (PS4)

Play video

Battlefield 1, even almost nine years after its release, stands as one of the best entries in EA’s long-running first-person shooter franchise. It helped revitalize the series by bringing it to World War 1, a fresh setting not found in other shooters of its ilk. Even though it’s been technologically outdated by games like Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042 in the years since, Battlefield 1’s setting gives it a distinct charm that makes it worth revisiting in 2025.

5. PlateUp! (PS4, PS5)

Play video

If you enjoy co-op games like Overcooked, you’ll want to give PlateUp! a shot. While it’s similar to Overcooked in that players must work together to make food, PlateUp! differentiates itself. It does that by emphasizing the construction and management of the restaurant players are working in and having a roguelike structure. It’d make a solid addition to your cooperative game rotation for friends and family.

4. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 (PS5)

Play video

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2’s placement on this list comes from my excitement for it. This is the second half of a new narrative adventure franchise created by Don’t Nod, following a group of friends reuniting in the modern day and reminiscing about their teenage years in the 1990s. In typical Don’t Nod fashion, though, there’s a supernatural twist on things. If you played Tape 1 when it hit PS Plus in February, you’ll want to wrap up the story by playing Tape 2 when it launches on April 15th.

3. Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, PS5)

Play video

Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023 in North America, so you’ve probably already played it. If you haven’t yet, it will now be on PS Plus. While it’s a fairly standard open-world video game, Hogwarts Legacy is the biggest budget and most detailed Harry Potter game that we’ve ever gotten. Exploring Hogwarts is a treat if you’re a fan of this franchise, and while its gameplay won’t wow you, it’s still a fun universe to immerse yourself in.

2. War of the Monsters (PS4, PS5)

War of the Monsters is a PS2 game where players control giant monsters and can fight each other in several destructible arenas. It’s simple, but also pure throwback arcadey fun. It’s definitely a game of its time, although Wars of the Monsters should still be able to create at least one night of fun for you and your friends. Being able to play it in HD and earn trophies while playing it isn’t too shabby either.

1. Blue Prince (PS5)

Play video

Don’t let the fact that Blue Prince is a puzzle-roguelike make it feel too daunting to you. It’s shaping up to be one of 2025’s indie darlings and currently stands as the highest-reviewed game of the year on Metacritic. In it, players have to slowly explore a manor with shifting rooms, piecing them together themselves. The rooms reset each day, though, and those roguelike elements are where Blue Prince does its most intriguing work. You may feel left behind in the Game of the Year discussions this year if you haven’t played Blue Prince, so it’s a no-brainer to check it out as it’s included in your subscription.