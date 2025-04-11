New York Times Strands Answers for April 11th

Having a hard time with today’s Strands? We’ve got your back, as we have everything you’ll need to solve today, April 11th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to a few hints and tips to help you out. Strands, unlike Connections and Wordle, is a newer addition to the site/app, but it dials in with one big topic instead of a few or one word. Today’s theme, “Buzzing in”, does remind us of yesterday’s puzzle, but it takes on a whole other meaning. Fortunately, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

The New York Times’ Strands’ gameplay has you find words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid, much like those nostalgic word search games of yore. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like car brands or appetizers. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of car brands, potential words would be brands that sell cars like Ford or Honda.

Today’s Strands theme is “Buzzing in”.

With today, April 11th, we have a theme that is a bit more on the easier side to get, but has some interesting words. The theme for today’s Strands is “Buzzing in”. If you played yesterday’s puzzle, you’ll notice that the word ‘buzz’ appears, just like yesterday’s theme of “What’s the buzz?”. However, it seems the context will be different. With puzzles like today’s, taking words literally is helpful as it can give you a major clue. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something that you or your grandparents watch every night.

When attempting to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Game Shows.

As contestants ‘buzz’ in their answers, it makes sense that today’s puzzle would be about game shows. If you want to know all the words in April 11th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Jeopardy

Pyramid

Lingo

Game Shows

Password

Catchphrase

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.