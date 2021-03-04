Nintendo Switch Getting New Animal Crossing Controller

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a special new line of Animal Crossing accessories, which includes a new Animal Crossing controller. Unfortunately, the new accessories don't come the way of Nintendo itself, but they do come the way of Nintendo Switch accessories specialist, HORI, which doesn't just have a ton of experience making Nintendo Switch accessories, but Animal Crossing accessories.

Further, not only do the accessories not come the way of Nintendo, but right now, they aren't coming west. So far, HORI has announced the products for release in Japan and Japan only. That said, even if HORI doesn't bring the products over, which it typically does, Animal Crossing fans on Switch and Switch Lite always have the option to import.

As for the lineup of accessories, it includes the classic HORI Pad Mini controller, a few pouches, a play stand, and a bag that will carry it all.

the new Animal Crossing HORI collection looks so good 👀 pic.twitter.com/QX90EZKcaR — Mehdi (@mehdigeek_) March 3, 2021

Right now, details on the product line are scarce, and what is available is in Japanese. That said, if more information on the products surface, including word of a western release, we will be sure to update the story. Right now, the accessories are set to release sometime in April, but again this only in Japan (more information on the products themselves here).

