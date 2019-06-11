Animal Crossing: New Horizons Revealed

Nintendo delivered on one of the biggest requests from fans during its E3 Direct by announcing a new Animal Crossing game. It’s called Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it’s currently scheduled to be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020. Nintendo released a new trailer for the game alongside the announcement that can be seen above and gives you a preview of what’s to come in the series’ next main installment.

Between leaks, rumors, and the normal, everyday hopes of Nintendo’s fans, Animal Crossing was one of the most-anticipated series that people wanted to see during the E3 Direct. Previous leaks suggested that the new Animal Crossing game may be out in September, but with all the misdirects and rumors that usually surround these big announcements, it was impossible to say for sure what was true or false.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new mainline Animal Crossing game has been a long time coming, and the time that’s transpired since New Leaf was release also added to the expectations that a new game would be announced. New Leaf was released back in 2012 in Japan and was released elsewhere a year later before it was refreshed with Amiibo support in 2016.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is scheduled to be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020. Pre-orders are live now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.