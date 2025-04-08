Sabrina Carpenter Ushers In Updated Dance Emotes to Fortnite

Epic Games’ incredibly popular battle royale video game Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations. It is impressive just how many pop culture icons, both fictional and non-fictional, have appeared in the long-running game. From anime legends like Dragon Ball Z‘s Goku, to the highly influential thrash metal band Metallica, the metaphorical “forbidden door” has been open for years. The newest collaboration featured in the gaming platform is a chart-topping music artist who recently won two Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. It is none other than Sabrina Carpenter.

Today, Epic Games announced Sabrina Carpenter is its next star for Fortnite Festival, Fortnite‘s rhythm game developed by Rock Band studio Harmonix. As part of the Season 8 Music Pass, the “Espresso” singer will have themed items that players can earn while playing the game. As part of the premium Music Pass, which typically costs 1,800 V-Bucks, this includes Jam Tracks, instruments, and even a new skin that allows players to become Sabrina Carpenter herself.

Here are some of the rewards available in both the free and premium Music Pass for Fortnite Festival Season 8 as revealed by Epic Games, beginning on April 8th:

Free Rewards

B Splat Bass

Beachy Beat Aura

Epic Games – “All My People” Jam Track

Epic Games – “Touch the Sun” Jam Track

Epic Games – ” The Last Cavallard” Jam Track (re-recording of “Abilene & Down” from Fuser)

Epic Games – “The Future Me” Jam Track

Premium Rewards

Sabrina Carpenter Outfit (Yellow Bodysuit Style unlockable at the end of the pass)

SC Electric Guitar (Yellow and Blush Style)

SC Guitar (Yellow and Baby Blue Style)

Sabrina Carpenter – “Nonsense” Jam Track

Sabrina Carpenter – “Juno” Jam Track

Alanis Morissette – “You Oughta Know” Jam Track

Katy Perry ft. Juicy J – “Dark Horse” Jam Track

Additionally, Sabrina Carpenter will have items available in the Shop for the entirety of Season 8. This includes another skin called “Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter” which features a pink and baby blue style. Here is everything that is coming to the Shop once Season 8 begins:

Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Outfit

SC Heart Purse Back Bling

Taste Emote (Plays part of Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Taste”)

Please Please Please Emote (Plays part of Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Please Please Please”)

Cute Cutout Contrail

Sabrina’s Mic

All of these items can be purchased individually or together as part of A Sweet Little Bundle which also includes the “Please Please Please” Jam Track. Additionally, Sabrina Carpenter’s Jam Tracks “Taste,” “Espresso,” and “Feather” will be in the Shop during Season 8.

The Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite collaboration ushers in a welcome improvement to some of its more musical emotes. Emotes that include dancing will now be called “Dance Emotes.” These specific emotes allow any player to jump in and dance with the player who initialized the emote even if they don’t own it.

Fortnite Festival is also getting a trio of quality-of-life improvements during Season 8. This includes an improved tune-up process, favorited outfits added to bandmates, and the ability to use up to four loops at the same time while jamming. Anyone interested can get all the details here.

Are you excited about Fortnite putting the spotlight on Sabrina Carpenter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.