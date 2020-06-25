Animal Crossing: New Horizons Free Update to Add Swimming, Diving, and Pascal

Nintendo today announced that a new free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will add swimming, diving, Pascal, and more in July. Players will be able to download the update and go swimming and diving off the coast of islands in order to grab critters from the sea. There will also be new items like mermaid furniture from Pascal the otter, who will visit and ask for scallops. In short, it's a good time to return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons if you put it down in favor of other video games.

While the swimming, diving, and Pascal stuff seem relatively straightforward, the new update will also slightly change Gulliver, the seagull that occasionally washes up on islands. He will now feature "pirate-like clothing," which seems like it might also change the rewards he will send players when they help him out. All of the above should be available beginning July 3rd.

[Announcement]

Cool off this summer by diving into the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons free Summer Update – Wave 1, arriving 7/3! Put on your wet suit to dive & swim in the ocean, and even meet new characters! Stay tuned for info on Wave 2, planned for release in early August. pic.twitter.com/cYd86R7g6D — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) June 25, 2020

In addition to the aforementioned details that have been announced, Nintendo also noted that there will be another free update set for August, though the company did not reveal anything further about what that might include. Considering how involved the newly announced update is, there's no telling what Nintendo might have up its collective sleeves.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. As noted above, the new free update is scheduled to release on July 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo title right here.

Have you been keeping up with all of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates? Are you excited about the newly announced stuff? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

