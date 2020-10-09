Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.5.1 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.5.1 is now available on Nintendo Switch. As expected, the patch will fix the bug that affected Passport title options earned via the game's Nook Miles program. That isn't the only fix, however, as version 1.5.1 takes care of a handful of additional issues in the game. Fans hoping for something significant along the lines of the Halloween update will have to wait until late November for Nintendo to release version 1.6.0. For those interested in seeing what Nintendo has fixed in the game, the full patch notes from the company can be found below:

Patch notes Fixed an issue where some title keywords obtained via Nook Miles would not appear within the Passport.

Fixed an issue where certain messages would display in English for users playing in French, Spanish, German, Italian, Dutch, or Russian.

Fixed an issue where animal residents would talk about pumpkins when given a bamboo shoot.

Fixed an issue where it was no longer possible to jump over a river based on the location of certain furniture.

Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons released back in March, Nintendo has been steadily releasing a number of updates for the game. Previous iterations in the franchise included all of the holiday-themed events in the game from the start, but with New Horizons, Nintendo has been releasing them as updates, instead. This has prevented those that "time travel" in the game from seeing and sharing things to come. Removing that temptation has likely played a role in the game's longevity!

Of course, those bigger updates have also caused bugs to pop-up, leading to smaller updates such as this one. While the smaller updates aren't the most exciting thing in the world, it will likely come as a relief to those that were having issues with the passport titles or any of the other problems that have cropped up since the release of version 1.5.0. Through updates such as this one, Nintendo is making sure that New Horizons continues to be enjoyable for all of the game's fans.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you encountered the Passport glitch? Are you happy to see Nintendo address the issue? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!