Rumor: ‘Animal Crossing’ Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked

According to a new rumor, Nintendo’s untitled Animal Crossing game for Nintendo Switch this year is releasing sometime this September, though when exactly in the fall month, isn’t divulged. The rumor comes way of The Loot Gaming, which cites multiple sources that it opts to not identify. The outlet also claims that the game will be the main focus of Nintendo at E3 later this year in June.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While it seems plausible that the new Animal Crossing would release then, and probable that it will be a main focus of Nintendo’s E3, the outlet in question doesn’t really have an established history of reliably leaking out Nintendo-related information. Further, even if the information is correct, it’s subject to change. In other words, the plan might be to release the game sometime this September, but that could change over the course of development. So, until Nintendo provides an official confirmation on the game’s release date, I wouldn’t go to the bookies with this one.

That said, September seems like a likely destination for the game. Well, anytime September – November actually. Animal Crossing will likely be Nintendo’s marquee release this year alongside Mario Maker 2, which means it will want to get it out during the busy fall window in time for the various holidays like Black Friday and Christmas.

Given that Nintendo has shown and said virtually nothing about the game, likely means we are in for a massive information and media dump at E3 2019. Think Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at E3 2018, but with Animal Crossing.

As you may know, this will be the first Animal Crossing game on Nintendo Switch, so it’s important for Nintendo to get it right. It’s pretty hard to screw up an Animal Crossing game, but hopefully Nintendo doesn’t rest on its laurels and does something new with it as well.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. When will Animal Crossing release, and what do you want to see from it?

