Animal Crossing Player Reunited With Lost Nintendo Switch Thanks to In-Game Mail Feature

A man in Taiwan was separated from his Nintendo Switch and his copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons when he accidentally left the system at an ATM. Fortunately for him, someone found the console and handed it over to the local authorities. Police were unable to discover the identity of the original owner, but they used Animal Crossing: New Horizons' mail feature to contact his real-life friends through the game. The owner's friends then relayed the information back to him so he knew where he could go to find the system. A translation of the letter (from Chinese Nintendo) can be read below:

“Hello. This is the police station at East Helping Rd, Daan branch, Taipei City. The Switch has been parted from its owner and was turned in. We do not have other means to contact the owner, so please help us and reach out on our behalf so they can recover it.”

It's nice to see a story like this one get a happy ending! The ingenuity of the police in Taipei City is clearly impressive, but there's also something to be said regarding the kindness of the person that turned it in. After all, the Nintendo Switch has been a hard to find item over the last few months, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is easily one of the hottest games for the system. A lot of people might have opted to keep the console for themselves.

Considering the amount of time and effort Animal Crossing players put into their islands in the game, it's not hard to imagine just how frustrating the situation must have been for the system's owner. Players spend countless hours working to lure in the best villagers and build areas that showcase their creativity. Since the game's release back in March, players have come up with some truly amazing things for their islands. From islands based on Pokemon games, to Disney Parks, the title truly has been a showcase for the imaginations of those who play it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you be devastated if you had lost your copy of Animal Crossing? Are you happy to see this story get a happy ending? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.