Animal Crossing Players Want Wolf Link Back in New Horizons
In 2016, Animal Crossing: New Leaf received a free update called Welcome Amiibo. The update added the campground, allowing players to bring in villagers by scanning Amiibo cards. In addition to traditional villagers, this also allowed players to bring in new villagers based on existing Nintendo characters, including Link's Wolf form from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. Unfortunately, none of these villagers have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, but fans certainly want to see them return! Animal Crossing Amiibo cards have gained quite a bit of value on the secondary market thanks to the popularity of New Horizons, so it stands to reason that those Amiibo would become pretty hot, as well!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Wolf Link in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!
Players have been disappointed to discover the Amiibo doesn't work in New Horizons.
@animalcrossing question: in New Horizons why can’t I use my Twilight Princess wolf Link amiibo to get W. Link to come to my campsite like I could in New Leaf?— Daniel Edgerton-Dickey (@Wizbotgaming) May 16, 2020
Wolf Link clearly has some fans!
Hey can we have Wolf Link back in New Horizons please?? #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/zOajXQrtx4— AngusBurgers (@PaulMcIcedTea) May 21, 2020
He's overdue to return.
i miss animal crossing wolf link so much please bring him back mr nintender— August the Eldrich Being who has Back Pain (@numberodos2) May 21, 2020
The furniture might have been an even bigger highlight.
Don’t forget about all the special furniture that comes with them— 『 💦§.• ℕ𝕖𝕣𝕕𝕪 ℙ𝕠𝕡𝕡𝕝𝕚𝕠•.§🐚 』 (@Nerdy_Popplio) May 21, 2020
That's pretty bold!
i would remove every single villager in my village just to have Him,,,,,— glitchtrap stan (@sprlngtrapped) May 21, 2020
Wolf Link Amiibo sales would definitely sky-rocket!
I just bought an amiibo for Wolf Link and I made a town in New Leaf just to see him— Cloudy (@CloudBomb3r) May 21, 2020
Of course, where Link goes, Ganon follows.
Especially Pig Ganon. He was like my favorite Amiibo Villager— ً (@TheForgottenScr) May 21, 2020
Players want the Splatoon villagers back, as well!
I love inkwell bring him back @animalcrossing @NintendoAmerica— al is gone (@emily_jane13) May 12, 2020
