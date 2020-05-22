Animal Crossing Players Want Wolf Link Back in New Horizons

In 2016, Animal Crossing: New Leaf received a free update called Welcome Amiibo. The update added the campground, allowing players to bring in villagers by scanning Amiibo cards. In addition to traditional villagers, this also allowed players to bring in new villagers based on existing Nintendo characters, including Link's Wolf form from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. Unfortunately, none of these villagers have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, but fans certainly want to see them return! Animal Crossing Amiibo cards have gained quite a bit of value on the secondary market thanks to the popularity of New Horizons, so it stands to reason that those Amiibo would become pretty hot, as well!

