Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Adds Loot Boxes

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’s latest update has added loot boxes to the mobile game, a feature that’s left some players frustrated.

The loot boxes come in the form of Fortune Cookies with different options available that are unique to the different Animal Crossing characters like Rosie and Filbert. Found inside these loot boxes are items that can only be earned with a bit of luck and whatever form of payment you choose to use.

Fortune Cookies are available for both Bells and Leaf Tickets, though they’re sometimes only available for the leafy premium currency. Nintendo did include a list of what all is included in each of the Fortune Cookies that’s visible once you select one of the loot boxes, so while players will at least know what’s inside of each one, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get it. The drop rates for the items are also displayed, so you can’t say you didn’t know what your odds were before purchasing one. Animal Crossing characters can also give out the Fortune Cookies occasionally.

In addition to the loot boxes, a Stamp system is also in place that rewards frequent buyers. After buying enough Fortune Cookies, you’ll get a Stamp Card, and trading in several of those will allow you to select an item that would normally be found in the loot boxes. This means that you’ll eventually have a say in exactly what you’re getting, but you’ll have to invest some Bells or Leaf Tickets to get there.

Since the update was released, the typical responses have been seen throughout the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp community. In some posts, you’ve got people lamenting the poor results of the loot box purchases while criticizing other parts of the game and citing the new feature as the tipping point that’s driven them to quit the game. But almost as a counter to this perspective, there are those who have been finding success with the loot boxes. Some free Fortune Cookies have already been distributed to get players started (or hooked, depending on your perspective on loot boxes) and more than a few players have been happy to post their fortunate findings.

Players have also suggested ways that the loot boxes could’ve been better implemented such as selling them at a lower price or giving more of an incentive for players who spend Leaf Tickets, but with the update just recently released, it looks as though the loot boxes will remain the way they are now at least for the time being.