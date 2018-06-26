Watch: Animatronic Goro From the ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Will Give You Nightmares

1995’s live-action Mortal Kombat film is as good as video-game-to-movie adaptations get. Sure, it wasn’t perfect; and the special effects were a bit questionable. But the action was non-stop and the theme of the game was perfectly captured. Plus, Christopher Lambert as Raiden. A bonus!

But there was some stuff that sat a little uneasy with fans. For instance, Goro. Instead of going with something computer-animated, director Paul W.S. Anderson and his team opted to create an animatronic version of him with a weird half-body sitting on top of a stunt person to mimic the four-armed warrior’s actions. It was a neat idea, but the end result came off as a mixture of cheesy and a little bit creepy.

Need further proof of this? The Twitter account Machine Pix just posted some raw footage of Goro’s suit in action, before he was detailed for his appearance on-screen. It’s just a few seconds of the dude hopping around in the suit while Goro goes through his motions. But it’s the kind of stuff that might give a few of you nightmares. You can see the video in question below.

The animatronic Goro suit worn by Tom Woodruff in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie. pic.twitter.com/MHh713Y7Ym — Machine Pix (@MachinePix) June 25, 2018

We’re a little amazed at how well Goro’s arms sway along with the stuntperson’s, but the unnatural height and the blank stare on his face…we just can’t get it out of our heads.

Some folks on the Twitter feed have commented on the video, making some keen observations:

All the same, it’s a fascinating look into the history of Mortal Kombat and a fun little reminder that you should watch the film while it’s on Netflix. We guarantee a humorously good time from the 90’s. Just watch out for that computer-animated Reptile, though.

And of course, we just can’t help but leave you with a clip from the film featuring Goro. Yes, that clip. With Johnny Cage. Enjoy below!