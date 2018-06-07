Another World Coming To Nintendo Switch Later This Month

It seems that the Nintendo Switch is getting more and more classic gaming experiences every month. On June 17, Flashback will be releasing for the system just in time for its 25th anniversary; and now another adventure is set to debut on the platform this month.

DotEmu and The Digital Lounge have announced that Another World, which was previously released as Out of This World, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on June 25. You can catch a first glimpse at the game in action in the trailer above.

The game will feature the option to switch between older and HD visuals with the press of a button, a feature that was previously introduced with DotEmu’s Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. In addition, three difficulty modes will also be available along with various language options.

“Another World tells the remarkable tale of Lester Knight Chaykin, a young and rather talented physicist. While working on an experiment using a particle accelerator, a lightning bolt strikes his lab, causing an unforeseen particle fusion. The accompanying explosion opens a hole in the fabric of space and time, teleporting Lester to a barren, alien planet. Players lead Lester through a series of dangerous environments, battling alien soldiers and wild creatures while solving unique and creative puzzles in order to survive,” the company noted in its press release.

A price wasn’t given on the game just yet but it’s expected to be somewhere around $15-$20.

The trailer above sets the mood for the forthcoming game, representing both the classic and new visuals that bring the game to startling life. It goes through the introduction that leads Lester to the alternate universe and provides a quick snippet of gameplay before he gets turned into a space snack.

As you can see, it’s a fine representation of a long-lost favorite and something that should be enjoyable whether on the go or playing at home. Just remember to not stand still too long or the space slugs will get ya!

Hopefully we’ll get more classic adventures of this kind on the Switch. It’s been ages since we’ve seen that Amiga stuff get a re-release, yeah?