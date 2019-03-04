‘Anthem’ Almost Sold Out in Japan in First Week

It’s no secret at this point that BioWare‘s latest IP has been having a slightly rough go of it since launch. Between players’ experiences with the Anthem testing phases and bugs being present, and the general distrust people have with EA, Anthem hasn’t exactly been breaking records. That said, the new title’s sales seem to be performing rather well in Japan, almost selling out in the first week.

According to a recent report from Japanese retail sales data tracking website Media Create, Anthem nearly sold 78,000 copies in the first three days after launch. What makes this more impressive is the fact that it was over 92% of the shipments during the first week that were sold, the overwhelming majority of which was for the PlayStation 4. This is understandable considering Xbox One‘s next to non-existent market in Japan.

On the other hand, it was also reported earlier that those playing Anthem on PlayStation 4 can actually get a refund for their purchase. This came about after players were speaking up after the game was continuing to crash on their consoles, after which Sony Interactive Entertainment started offering up refunds with no hassle in return.

BioWare has a long road ahead of them, but they have outlined what their plans are for the near future. It will just come down to implementing fixes every chance they get as well as introducing new content on a regular basis.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest BioWare adventure, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

