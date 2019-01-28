‘Anthem’ Still Facing Load Issues, But BioWare Is Hard At Work On Solving Them

A lot of players will tell you, this weekend’s Anthem VIP beta test did anything but make them feel important. Despite some people enjoying what they played over the three-day weekend, there were more than a handful that ran into connection issues amid other problems. And this included long loading times.

BioWare recently updated what was going on with a new blog post, with Chad Robertson, head of live services, talking about what the company was doing to improve things before the open beta that’s set to take place within the next few days.

They mainly talked about how fixes for infinite loads were “being investigated,” though no final timetable was put in place. They did note, however, that they’ve been “improved” upon, though not everything has been ironed out yet. It’s unknown just how it’ll perform until, well, the open beta begins this weekend.

Robertson noted just how hard BioWare was working on the problem, with “hot-beds of activity 24 x 7 all 3 days. We had fantastic support from EA and our partners.” He also addressed a number of other fixes that will be coming with the next beta, as you can read in full below:

Entitlement bugs

Server performance updates to address much of the rubber-banding

Fixes for infinite loads and more being investigated

Platform bugs to validate Javelin unlocks

Client and platform login bugs

That said, not all the fixes will be applied. The following will be coming in time for the game’s release, but probably will pop up over the course of this coming weekend:

Weapons with 0% infusions

Weapons with bonus that applies to different Javelins

Plot integrity / party gather issues

Changes to Javelin unlock behavior

Fixes for losing XP at end of some expeditions

Performance Improvements

Additional stability fixes

A Social Hub: The Launch Bay

And a few thousand more (literally)…

Robertson also took the time to talk about the success of the beta weekend, despite the issues players ran into. It racked up nine million hours of play over all three days, with players reaching more than one million strongholds and killing nearly two million grabbits.

And he remained optimistic that people will enjoy the much more open beta coming in a few days. “I’m looking forward to the Open Demo weekend starting this Friday and having more players join us,” he said. “We hope to see everyone from the VIP Demo return. See you in game! (And make sure stick around for Sunday afternoon; you’ll see a glimpse of some of the cool things we’ll be doing in the future!)”

We’re eager to see how it goes. We enjoyed our time with the first beta, and we’re hoping things go smooth sailing with the second.

Anthem releases on February 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.

