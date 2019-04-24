‘Anthem’ Delays Major Features, Including the Cataclysm

Anthem players were treated to a new update recently that brought plenty of new fixes for a mountain of bugs as well as some new features and The Sunken Cell, the game’s latest Stronghold. That said, BioWare didn’t just release a new update and its patch notes earlier, but they also unveiled updates to their 90-day roadmap for the troubled title. Unfortunately, the update to the plans include some pretty heavy delays to major features, including the Cataclysm event. The good news, however, is the fact that the delays are the result of the developers wanting to fix what is already in the game.

Taking to Reddit, BioWare outlined what their updated roadmap looks like for Act 1. “We have learned a lot since the game went live,” they said. “We have heard a lot of feedback from all of you, and we have been working diligently to improve as many things as we can in the short term. We’ve fixed a lot of bugs and made changes which we believe begin to point us in the right direction for the future. That being said, we know there is a long way to go before Anthem becomes the game we all want it to be.”

They then continue to discuss how not everything will be arriving on time, but this is because they have been placing bug fixes, stability, and more at the top of their list. “We set aside time for this work, but the reality is there are more things to fix and improve than we planned for,” they said. “While this is the best thing to do for the game, it means some items from the calendar will be delayed.”

Features delayed:

Mastery System

Guilds

Legendary Missions – Phase II

Weekly Stronghold Challenge

Leaderboards

Some Freeplay Events

Cataclysm

The devs also mention how end game loot needs to be improved and that they will share more information about their progress as it becomes available. This led to their comments on communication as of late. “A lesson we have learned is we have been talking about things too early,” they said. “There are so many factors that can cause us to pivot on our plans – whether it’s bugs & stability issues, player feedback, or complications with a feature that require us to take more time to deliver it. Our goal is to tell you about new content and features once the work is closer to being done.”

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read the full post about the updated roadmap right here.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe BioWare can turn things around with Anthem? Are you hoping that they do? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

