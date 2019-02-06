New ‘Anthem’ Gameplay Video Shows Off More On Endgame Content, Cataclysms

With all of the demos now behind us for BioWare’s new IP Anthem and the release just there on the horizon, the studio behind the high-flying adventure has just uploaded a second part to their “This is Anthem” series, this time showing off more of the endgame content and other features players will be able to enjoy later this month.

“Continuing the series, this gameplay video showcases your first story in Anthem, along with javelin personalization and a look at the expanding world of Anthem and its endgame content,” says BioWare when introducing the latest video. “Game Director Jonathan Warner walks you through some of the contracts, Strongholds, and endgame content that will constantly offer new challenges for you to test your skills against.”

From the journey of the three Matthiases (if you didn’t play the demo, you’ll see what we mean at launch), to how the in-game crafting works, the above video shows off a little more of what fans can expect outside of the main narrative. And yes, there is a phenomenal story to enjoy and some pretty terrifying foes to face.

Not impressed by the small glimpse shown in the video? Not to worry, BioWare has reiterated numerous times that they will constantly be updating the title with new events, additional story pieces, and so much more. This is a game that will build upon itself, constantly striving to give players a reason to get back into those epic Javelin suits and continue the good fight.

As for the game itself, Anthem makes its grand debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22nd!

