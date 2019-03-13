‘Anthem’ Players Discover Less Is More In Terms of Power, Tricks for Infinite Health

With a few different patches released in the last two weeks ahead of the big loot overhaul coming soon, Anthem players are finding that “less is more” when it comes to gear and power in-game.

One user took to Reddit when they found out that removing support items — something that would usually make a player stronger — actually can have the reverse effect due to a current bug.

According to the Redditor, “Since patch game scales damage of combos/ults/procs and melee based on average item level you have equipped, but if you don’t have item equipped at all it does not take that slot into account in calculation at all, meaning by removing the low level support item boosts your average item level for purpose of the calculation.”

In order to remove the support items in question, simply create a new loadout since that takes away all support gear with a clean slate.

Now for those players currently rocking the Storm Javelins, there’s another bug – though this one actually helps players. For those taking to the open-world with their support-less gear setups, if you swap out your weapon at the same time as casting an ult (again, for the Storm class only), this triggers an instant shield and health regeneration without using up all of the Ultimate charges.

Obviously since this has to do with the Ult, it can only occur when the Ult indicator is full, but it is a nifty trick to use when going solo — at least until it’s patched out.

As for the live-service game, just like any other in its class, more content and updates will continue rolling now, until then — Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about BioWare's patch methodology? Are you willing to give BioWare time to fix the loot drop issues seemingly plaguing Anthem?

