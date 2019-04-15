‘Anthem’ In-Game Message Possibly Hinting at Development Issues Discovered

There is no denying that Anthem has had one of the rockiest starts in recent memory, with launch not going according to anyone’s plan. Not too long we learned about the development issues that plagued BioWare’s brand new IP in a massive report from Kotaku. However, it would appear that the problems that were affecting the team were not only messing up the game itself, but some of them may have found their way into Anthem in a very peculiar way. A recently discovered Cortex item contains a message that sounds an awful lot like a developer that is under a lot of pressure.

According to the recent massive report, one of the issues plaguing Anthem‘s development was lack of direction. It basically wasn’t being made clear as to what the game was about, as ideas would appear and then change, only to change again and again. That brings us to the Cortex item that was found, titled “What Does It All Mean?”

In the message found with the item, it says, “I asked the Arcanists what the meaning of the world was, and they couldn’t tell me. They had a lot of theories. A lot of ideas. A lot of hot air. The truth is: nobody really knows. Shouldn’t that worry people? Whenever I bring it up, they just shrug. How can they not care? How can so many people be asleep? Doesn’t it bother them that our whole world is unexplained after thousands of years of living in it?”

Now, unless the developer that wrote this message comes forward, there is no telling if it is actually meant as a somewhat cry for help from within. There’s a good chance it’s just part of the lore featured in Anthem, but in a post-Kotaku report world, it’s difficult not to apply the message to what has happened outside of the game.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about all of this? Is the in-game message one from a concerned Anthem writer, or is it just a big coincidence? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

