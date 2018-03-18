Anthem’s Lead Writers Previous Work Includes Star Wars: The Old Republic and Mass Effect

Earlier this month, BioWare fans were hit with some pretty sad news: Mass Effect 2 lead writer Drew Karpyshyn, who had just recently returned to the company after his first departure, was once again packing his bags and saying goodbye to BioWare.

Not only was this unfortunate news for BioWare fans who were perhaps hoping Karpyshyn’s would stay around for a bit longer (and perhaps even help return the Mass Effect series to glory), but also begged the question of who is leading the writing on Anthem? Well, a new Reddit post has the answer.

On an Anthem sub-Reddit, a fan mentions that while Hudson reaffirmed Karpyshyn has completed all his work before dipping from the developer, he failed to mention in his absence who the game’s lead writers were. Responding to this comment, BioWare and Anthem’s Technical Design Director, Brenon Holmes, revealed that Cathleen Rootsaert and Jay Turner, whose previous worked combined includes the Mass Effect series, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Dragon Age: Origins. In other word, it seems like the game’s writing is in more than capable hands, given how all of those properties feature exemplary writing.

I’m personally torn when it comes to the prospects of Anthem, especially its writing. While it’s true that both Turner and Rootsaert have excellent games with excellent writing on their resume, I can’t help but look at BioWare’s latest two products, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Dragon Age: Inquisition, and feel a bit of uncertainty. The former is littered with poor writing and a throw-away main story, while the latter is inconsistent with its writing quality, some of it is stellar, other parts of it not so much.

Nonetheless, all we can do at this point is keep our fingers crossed, and hope the aforementioned Karpyshyn worked enough of his magic before he left.

Anthem is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is currently slated to release sometime in 2019.

In other recent and related news, a new job listing for the game points to a first-person mode, while an analyst claims the game’s loot box system will be for cosmetic items only.

Source: Gaming Bolt