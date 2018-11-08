‘Anthem’ Pays Homage to ‘Mass Effect’ With Sweet N7 Armor

Yesterday was N7 Day, a day where Mass Effect fans celebrate the iconic action-RPG franchise alongside BioWare to share how such an incredible series changed gaming and affected gamer lives. With the Mass Effect world being put on a temporary hiatus so that the studio can focus on their new IP Anthem, and with so many of the original Mass Effect devs working on the upcoming game, it only makes sense that the team would want to pay homage to the legend that is Commander Shepard and the N7 operative.

Lead Producer Michael Gamble took to Twitter to share a first look at one of the sweet armor skins that will be available in the game. So far, we just see an Interceptor skin so we’re not sure if it will open up to all classes or not (come on, Colossus!), though it could be possible that they used this class because it is the most streamlined and looked closest to that of Shepard. Other than the tapered helmet and the fact that it’s not Shepard at all (cries quietly).

Anthem officially makes its debut on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

Interested in learning even more about the game? You can check out our Anthem community hub right here for all of our previous coverage regarding the latest venture for BioWare. You can even learn more about the four classes that you will be able to choose from with our previous coverage here!

For more about the open-world online adventure itself before its arrival next year:

“Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.”

Are you excited to see the N7 homage? What other little nods are you hoping to witness in the game? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!