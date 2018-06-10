Anthem Won’t Feature an Offline Mode

Anthem sounds like a dream come true for a lot of action fans out there. And it certainly looks mesmerizing. But if you’re hoping to take it for an off-line romp with your buddies, we’ve got some bad news.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah confirmed that Anthem won’t have any kind of offline mode. That means you’ll need a network connection all the time, even if you’re playing solo.

When fan Sean Mobsby asked, “Will #Anthem be available offline? My Internet cannot handle always online games,” followed by a heartbreak sign and a sad face. But, alas, Darrah did not let him down easily. “You need to be online to play,” he confirmed. You can read the tweet below.

As such, Anthem follows an example of other online-only games like the 2015 edition of Need For Speed, Titanfall and even BioWare’s own The Old Republic, obviously requiring a connection in order to get a good co-op game going. But we know a few folks that are going to be peeved about this.

A lot of BioWare’s games in the past enabled offline play, like Dragon Age Inquisition and Mass Effect: Andromeda. But this one seems to be online only or go home. BioWare didn’t state a reason for this, although it’s pretty easy to see why they’d take that route.

This isn’t likely to change either when the PvP feature is introduced after the game’s launch.

You can check out details on the game’s full description below. Will online hinder your plans to pick it up?

Anthem releases on February 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

In Anthem, up to four players explore and battle in a dangerous, mysterious place populated by great characters and a unique BioWare story. Players will also create stories of their own while they play, so no two journeys are the same. Javelin exosuits make their pilots powerful heroes in the world, with awesome weapons and incredible special abilities that allow for combat and exploration in a hostile environment. Players will be able to customize and personalize their suits with unique paint jobs and gear so they’ll have the right tools to confront almost any situation, and look good doing it.

Players excited to enter the dangerous world of Anthem are now able to pre-order the game. Those who dowill receive VIP demo access and a unique in-game Founders banner. Those who pre-order the Anthemstandard edition will also receive a legendary weapon and the Legion of Dawn Armor Pack for the Ranger Javelin as part of their pre-order content. In addition, those who purchase the Legion of Dawn Edition of Anthem for pre-order or after launch will also receive the full set of Legion of Dawn Armor Packs (including the Ranger Javelin Legion of Dawn Armor Pack), a Ranger Javelin gear attachment, the digital soundtrack and more.