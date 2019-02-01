‘Anthem’ Players Are Sharing Their Sick Javelin Designs

BioWare is doing things a bit differently with their upcoming open-world title Anthem and there are a lot of reasons to get excited! If you’re like me and dig solid customization, the online flying adventure will be right up your alley.

Javelins are arguably the most important part of the game. They offer unique playstyle pre-sets, protection against a world where pretty much everything wants to kill you, and they also have some pretty neat upgrade options for those super invested.

With the open demo going on now, many BioWare fans are taking to social media to show off their impressive designs and we … are … here … for … IT (imagine clapping emojis for emphasis, trust me). While we are stuck at work unable to play until that delicious clock out time, we’re passing those hours by creepin’ on those incredible creations — here are some of our favorites:

BTWs, this cinematic gives me life. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HdxOImy7z5 — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) January 27, 2019

Made my way Javelin similar to one of my favourite MCU characters. 😀 Anthem is a lot of fun when you’re flying around and firing missiles at things. @CaseyDHudson pic.twitter.com/aLAhHojg1j — Ryder (@EorzeanRyder) February 1, 2019

Just got the storm javelin and I must say this may be my favorite. Sheeeesh pic.twitter.com/h12AWJWANL — Writtenbyjmclark (@jmclark35) February 1, 2019

My Javelin is looking pretty fabulous if I say so myself #anthem #MyJavelin pic.twitter.com/hGAqYTFgR1 — Wendy (Caimie) (@gamingcaimie) February 1, 2019

What colors will you be choosing for your Javelin? pic.twitter.com/8BTxKUclz1 — Anthem HQ (@AnthemGameHQ) January 30, 2019

There are SO MANY and we love them. We love them so much! If you’re ready to dive in and make your own, check out the FREE Anthem demo going on now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players! You can also check out the detailed walkthrough right here on how gear customization works.

Thoughts on Anthem so far and how these sweet Javelins are looking? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.