‘Anthem’ Players Are Sharing Their Sick Javelin Designs

BioWare is doing things a bit differently with their upcoming open-world title Anthem and there are a lot of reasons to get excited! If you’re like me and dig solid customization, the online flying adventure will be right up your alley.

Javelins are arguably the most important part of the game. They offer unique playstyle pre-sets, protection against a world where pretty much everything wants to kill you, and they also have some pretty neat upgrade options for those super invested.

With the open demo going on now, many BioWare fans are taking to social media to show off their impressive designs and we … are … here … for … IT (imagine clapping emojis for emphasis, trust me). While we are stuck at work unable to play until that delicious clock out time, we’re passing those hours by creepin’ on those incredible creations — here are some of our favorites:

There are SO MANY and we love them. We love them so much! If you’re ready to dive in and make your own, check out the FREE Anthem demo going on now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players! You can also check out the detailed walkthrough right here on how gear customization works.

Thoughts on Anthem so far and how these sweet Javelins are looking? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

