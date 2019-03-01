‘Anthem’ Producer Tells Fan Not To Worry About EA Shutting Down BioWare

Following EA completely missing the mark on Mass Effect: Andromeda, many began to speculate that Anthem would be a do or die game for the team. In other words, fans and players at large were concerned that if BioWare fumbled Anthem like it did Mass Effect: Andromeda, EA — who is known to have shuttered a developer or two in its time — would turn the lights off at the studio.

Fast-forward to last week, and Anthem released, and it’s rocky launch is reminiscent of the start of Andromeda. Depending on the platform, Anthem’s Metacritic score ranges from 60 to 65, and the user review scores are even worse. Meanwhile, sales for the game are seemingly underwhelming, and a lot of the narrative around the multiplayer title since launch has been about its bugs, crashing issues, and lack of content. It’s not been a good start for what was once one of the most anticipated games of 2019.

And as you would expect, with BioWare once again finding itself in a precarious situation, talk of EA shuttering it has only gotten louder.

However, while EA has been known to ruthlessly to shut down studios, it doesn’t seem like that’s what’s in the pipeline for BioWare.

Interacting with fans on Twitter, BioWare producer Michael Gamble, did his best to quell concerns that EA was ready to unleash the closure hammer on the studio. In fact, Gamble noted that BioWare is getting great support, and that there is perhaps more players enjoying Anthem than you may think.

Don’t worry about us. We got lots of work to do, but you aren’t the only one who likes anthem. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) February 24, 2019

Lots of folks are playing Anthem, and we’ve announced our live service plans. Don’t worry about that, we are getting great support. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) February 25, 2019

There’s been quite a few BioWare fans on Twitter, forums, and other places speculating over the studio’s future, and for them, Gamble’s tweets will surely be very welcomed news.

And from the sounds of it, EA will give BioWare the proper time to support the game post-launch, and hopefully turn-around the general consensus on the game’s quality, as many live service games have done in the past.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the game, click here. If you want to read our thoughts about the game, then peep our official review.

Thanks, GamingBolt.

