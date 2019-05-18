Rumor: Anthem May Be Going Free-to-Play Soon

According to a new rumor, BioWare and EA are currently mulling over making Anthem free-to-play in the near future and bringing it to EA Access, which would mean subscribers to the EA subscription service on Xbox One (and soon PS4) would be able to play the game for free as long as they stay subscribed. Given the struggles of Anthem and it’s steadily decreasing player base, this seems plausible, but the source of the rumors is a bit shoddy.

The rumors come way MMOGFails, who claims to have an anonymous source close to BioWare and EA. The outlet also claims — citing the same source — that BioWare management believe players and the multiple controversies that have swallowed up the game since release are to blame for poor sales. Further, EA is also partially to blame for pushing the game out the door too soon.

The outlet also reinforces what BioWare has said in the past: that EA and the studio are full committed to fixing and supporting the game. That said, at some point, you need to bring new or old players into the fold, and one good way to do at achieve at least the former is make the game free.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a major grain of salt. Anonymous sources are never ideal to begin with, but this particularly outlet doesn’t have an established history of Anthem scoops. In other words, don’t go to the bookies on any of this.

That said, if the game is going to go free-to-play, the place to reveal it is probably E3, where you assume BioWare will get the chance to pitch the future of Anthem.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. And it’s worth pointing out, there’s been absolute no word from BioWare or EA that suggests Anthem is going free-to-play.

