‘Anthem’ Player Somehow Does Over One Million Damage To Boss In Single Shot

At the higher levels in Anthem, things can get pretty crazy. And while the game just released this Friday for most, some have had the game for longer thanks to its staggered release schedule, which means many players have made it to the higher tiers and are experimenting with different builds to find the most powerful.

With Masterwork weapons, it is said that players can deal out huge amounts of damage. For example, a Reddit user recently shared a gameplay clip of theirs on the game’s official Reddit page showing them deal out an absolutely massive 1.38 million in damage in a single shot. And as a result of dealing out such huge damage, the player was able to defeat the Swarm Tyrant in just a couple of pops.

As you can see, I don’t think that encounter is how BioWare designed it to take place. In other words, there’s probably going to be a nerf or balance update coming soon that will prevent players from killing bosses like they are fodder enemies.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which at this point, seems very unlikely.

For more news and media on the online multiplayer action-RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And of course, if you haven't already, make sure to check out our official review to find out our thoughts on the latest BioWare game.

“Though at first glance BioWare’s Anthem looks to be something totally different, its latest adventure does a phenomenal job at blending a new experience together while still retaining that familiar BioWare flavor when it comes to character depth and narrative design. Unfortunately, though it’s enjoyable, that doesn’t mean it’s without flaw.

“What makes Anthem something special is it blends high-tech sci-fi with fantasy without stumbling too much. Two of BioWare’s biggest franchises are Mass Effect and Dragon Age, and Anthem really does an incredible job at combining the two, making it a satisfying hodgepodge of both styles while maintaining a unique feel of its own.”