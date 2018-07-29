Anthem Publisher “Pleased” With Feedback About the RPG

There has been a lot of info floating around lately about BioWare’s upcoming online action RPG Anthem and that’s in large part due to Mark Darrah’s complete transparency with fans on social media. Thanks to him, we’ve learned so much and interested gamers have a clearer picture as to what to expect. Because of that, the initial negative reception towards the game in reaction to Mass Effect Andromeda has slowly but surely shifted into a more positive direction.

During a recent investor call, Electronic Arts’ Chief Exectuve Officer spoke briefly about the upcoming online experience, stating that they were “pleased” with the overall reception and how interest continues to climb.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Andrew Wilson, “We’re also pleased with the excitement building for Anthem, a new IP set to launch in February. Our EA Play demo sessions for Anthem were packed from beginning to end, and we’re continuing to see great interest and anticipation from fans wanting to learn more.”

He added, “BioWare is building incredible depth and innovation in this new shared-world experience, and we look forward to sharing much more with our players in the month ahead, including pre-launch opportunity to jump into the game.”

An important takeaway from this is that there will be even more opportunities to play the game before it releases next year, giving those intrigued by the new IP a chance to try it out for themselves pre-launch. As far as the game itself goes, Anthem releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22nd of next year.

Interested in learning even more about the game? You can check out our Anthem community hub right here for all of our previous coverage regarding the latest venture for BioWare. You can also check out the writer of this story’s video below for her own hands on impressions of the game from her time playing the title during E3 of this year.

Thoughts on Anthem so far? Has your opinion changed on it since it was first announced? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!