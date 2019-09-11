Here’s What The Boys’ Antony Starr Might Look Like as Resident Evil’s Wesker

While it’s known that the Resident Evil film reboot is still in the wings, there’s yet to be any sort of casting announcements, and it’s unclear exactly how it’ll fit into the franchise at large. Will it acknowledge the previous films, which were essentially their own thing? Will it pick up from the games? Whatever the case might be, it hasn’t stopped folks from creating fan art of potential cast members. And noted image manipulator BossLogic is no exception with his recent take on The Boys star Antony Starr as Resident Evil‘s Albert Wesker.

Wesker, of course, is basically one of the main villains of the Resident Evil franchise in pretty much every iteration. But he also is often seen as a friend before inevitably becoming a foe, which is handy given Starr’s role on The Boys follows much the same trajectory. You can check out BossLogic’s take on the villain below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram When they reboot #residentevil I vote @toni.starr as Wesker 😁 A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Sep 10, 2019 at 1:06am PDT

What do you think of BossLogic’s take on Antony Starr as Albert Wesker? Would you be interested in seeing Starr play the iconic Resident Evil villain? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Starr’s most recent role is as Homelander in the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys. Given that genre take, it’s not like he’d be immediately opposed to putting up shop in the Resident Evil universe. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Boys here.

As for Resident Evil, the reboot film is in active development, according to a recent statement from director Johannes Roberts.

“We are in active development of that at the moment,” Roberts said. “I pitched them a take, and they really loved it. So, we are just gearing up on that as we speak, really. I’m in the office all the time there. So, yeah, it’s great. It’s gonna be super scary. It’s super, super scary. And it’s just getting back to the roots of the game. I think, at the moment, I’m not really allowed to say much more than that. But it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Resident Evil franchise right here.