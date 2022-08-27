Apex Legends Players Think an Alien, Predator Event Is Coming

Apex Legends dataminers have been uncovering some new skins and such as they typically do, and based off of some of those finds, players are pretty sure the game's next big cosmetic event is going to have something to do with the Alien and Predator series. Weapon skins unearthed ahead of their release seem to bear some resemblance to the colors and textures featured in the designs of the iconic hunters, but neither Electronic Arts nor Respawn Entertainment have announced anything official at this time.

Some of the first sightings of these skins theorized to be part of an Alien and Predator lookalike event were shared by Twitter user SenosApex who frequently shares datamined content. The user showed off a Gibraltar skin alongside one skin each for the Longbow and the C.A.R. It's thought that the Longbow skin is meant to be a reference to the scaly, somewhat reptilian look the Predator race known as the Yautja boasts while the C.A.R. skin with its black and neon green colors mimics the biology of a Xenomorph.

Here the animated texture for the Longbow and CAR pic.twitter.com/nyVsr2WBCO — Senos (@SenosApex) August 26, 2022

The Twitter user also referenced some Wingman and Hemlock skins which were highlighted within a subreddit focused on Apex Legends leaks. Eagle-eyed Apex players noticed that the skins for these weapons appear to use the written language of the Yautja.

So, if all these skins are meant to be references to things from the Alien and Predator series, will this be an official crossover in the sense that EA will actually partner up with 20th Century Studios and Disney and say the words "Predator" and "Alien" in whatever blog post announces these? If one of the game's recent events is any indication of what's to come, this next event (assuming it's what players think it is) probably won't be that direct.

That we're looking back to for reference is the Gaiden event that started on July 19th. It included skins for Revenant, Wattson, Octane, and Mirage, skins that were lookalike versions of characters from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Naruto, One Piece, and My Hero Academia. Everyone could easily recognize those similarities, but EA never explicitly said these were meant to be references to those anime and manga source materials.

If an Apex Legends event featuring Alien and Predator is on the way, it'll likely be handled in the same way. We won't know for sure until EA announces something, however, so look for the official reveal of these skins whenever that happens to learn more about what's planned.