‘Apex Legends’ Gets the Anime Treatment With This Awesome Fan Video

Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends has taken the gaming world by storm, and they’re just getting started. Ahead of season one officially going live, one fan decided to pay homage to the hot new game by giving it an anime makeover — and it’s perfect! From the high-action camera shots, to the perfect integration of the actual intro itself, the below video is definitely making us crave an official anime.

If @PlayApex had an anime opening… LOL Just a fun little edit I did. What do you guys think, would an anime series look cool for apex? @TitanfallBlog pic.twitter.com/dVtPF4dENI — Aiden (@aidensphan) March 13, 2019

In fact, it’s so impressive that the game’s official Twitter even shared the amazing video as well! You can also peep over the awesome anime video over on Reddit for that glorious karma, after watching it above of course.

One thing that was a very pleasant surprise with Respawn’s game is that the introduction was incredible. It was almost a game within a game, giving a true narrative spin to a traditional battle royale experience. With so many incredible Legends with interesting backstories, with even more on the way, the anime intro takes that stylistic intro and makes it even better. It’s also an incredible way to see how the player-base is showing their love for the latest title.

