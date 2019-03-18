‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass Release Date Announced

Apex Legends players only have a short while longer to wait for the game’s first battle pass now that Respawn Entertainment has announced the feature will release on March 19th at 10 a.m. PT. Respawn confirmed the release of the new battle pass Monday with an announcement on Twitter and a post on Electronic Arts’ site that explained more about what players can expect from the feature.

The battle pass has been the subject of speculation, hype, and disappointment in the past few weeks after players thought it would be out earlier than its release date that’s planned for Tuesday. As indicated before by past leaks and accidental updates that revealed some details ahead of Respawn’s schedule, the battle pass will cost players 950 Apex Coins, a price that equals out to $9.50. There’s also a battle pass bundle that’ll be available for 2,800 Apex Coins and includes the battle pass itself and a head start on the levels it contains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What others call dangerous, Legends call Tuesday. Season 1: Wild Frontier coming at 10:00AM Pacific tomorrow: https://t.co/2ppF4L1WfM pic.twitter.com/ee17eJsCBy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 18, 2019

“To get the Battle Pass, jump into Apex Legends and head to the Battle Pass tab in the store,” Electronic Arts’ announcement said. “Grab the Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins or the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins, and you’re all set. Take on the Wild Frontier and new rewards will unlock every time you level up your Battle Pass.”

Officially dubbed the “Wild Frontier Battle Pass,” the feature will work similarly to other battle royale games where players advance through the tiers of the pass to unlock cosmetic items and other loot. The pass contains over 100 different items, the announcement said, and everything that’s earned during the season can be kept by players before the next season begins. Buying the more expensive premium bundle will automatically complete 25 levels from Season 1’s pass to give players some of the loot right away. Those who don’t want to purchase the battle pass right away will also get rewards retroactively, the announcement explained.

“You’ll receive all the rewards up to your Battle Pass level (which is your current level for the season) retroactively!” Electronic Arts said. “For example, if you’re on level 20 for the season when you buy the Battle Pass, you’ll unlock all rewards for every level up to 20, plus three special Battle Pass skins.”

Apex Legends’ battle pass is scheduled to release on March 19th at 10 a.m. PT.