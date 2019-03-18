Here’s Everything Included In ‘Apex Legends’ Season 1 Battle Pass

Today out of nowhere, Respawn Entertainment and EA announced that Apex Legends‘ Battle Pass will release tomorrow, kicking-off Season 1. It will come in two variants: a cheaper version that nets you just the Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins and a “Bundle” version that grants you the Battle Pass and the first 25 levels unlocked. This version costs 2,800 Apex Coins. As for how the Battle Pass works, well, it functions basically like every Battle Pass before it: the more you play the more you earn. There’s 100 levels, and with each level a new item unlocks.

The moment you purchase the Battle Pass you will instantly unlock the Lifeline Revolutionary Skin, the Wraith Survivor Skin, and the Mirage Outlaw Skin. If you don’t purchase the Battle Pass, you can still unlock one of these skins by playing during Season 1. Here are the skins:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the Battle Pass rewards, there’s over 100 unique items throughout the season. Unfortunately, other than the above three skins, there’s only one skin unlockable in the Battle Pass, and that’s an Octane skin. The rest is weapon skins, stat trackers, Apex Packs, etc. etc. You can find every single Battle Pass Reward by clicking here.

Meanwhile, if you don’t purchase a Battle Pass at all, you’ll still be able to unlock 5 Apex Packs, 18 skill trackers, and the aforementioned one skin by playing through the game and leveling up a free-version of the Battle Pass.

And that’s about it. Again, for images of every item you’ll unlock in the Battle Pass, click here. Otherwise, that’s everything you need to know about the game’s Season 1 Battle Pass.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or mobile port, though both have been hinted at. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be buying the Battle Pass?