The Best Version of Baldur’s Gate 3 Is On Sale Now (But Not For Long)

The wait for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 is long, but in the meantime, gamers can keep an eye out for a chance to convince their friends to buy it before crossplay officially arrives. Recently, the standard version of Baldur’s Gate 3 got one of its best discounts on PS5. But now, with the extended PS5 Spring Sale deal announced today and a simultaneous discount on Steam, the Digital Deluxe Version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is also up for grabs for less. Better yet, if you already have the BG3 base game but never grabbed the Digital Deluxe items, you can snag just the DLC at a discount, too.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition typically costs gamers $79.99 on PS5. However, the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 just joined the standard version in the PS Sale with today’s expanded list of discounts. That means you can get this beefed-up version of BG3 for just $63.99 via the PS Store from now until April 24th.

Jaheira suggests you take advantage of that Baldur’s Gate 3 discount

As for Steam gamers, there’s good news there as well. The standard edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the Digital Deluxe DLC pack are both 20% off, making the combined price for both on PC just $55.98, compared to the standard pricing of $69.98 for both. This sale on Steam ends slightly earlier, with an April 21st end date for the 20% off discount.

What’s Included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3?

Gamers should note that the Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 isn’t quite identical to the Base Game + Digital Deluxe DLC add-on via Steam, but they do include many of the same exciting perks. So, both are great options to get more Baldur’s Gate 3 for less on your preferred platform.

Here is what you’ll get with the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 compared to the standard version.

PlayStation 5 Digital Deluxe Edition

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Theme

Treasures from Rivellon Pack

Adventurer’s Pouch

Bonus Digital Content from the Digital Deluxe Edition DLC, which includes: Digital Original Soundtrack Digital BG3 Artbook Digital D&D character sheets for Baldur’s Gate 3 origin characters



Steam Digital Deluxe Edition DLC

Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Skin

Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer’s Pouch

Digital Original Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Digital D&D character sheets for Baldur’s Gate 3 origin characters

Photo mode is coming to bg3… eventually

If you’ve yet to snag a copy of Baldur’s Gate 3, the extra cosmetics and digital items make the Digital Deluxe Edition well worth it for this Game of the Year winner. And if you already have the base game, the individual sale on the Digital Deluxe DLC via Steam is a great opportunity to get some new dice and other BG3 collector’s items for less. The Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition is also available for Xbox Series X|S, but is not currently discounted on that platform.

Are you as ready for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 as I am? Will you be trying to convince any friends to snag this deal so they can join your new cross-play party when it drops? Let us know in the comments below!