‘Apex Legends’ Player Creates Brutal Octane Finisher

An Apex Legends player has created a brutal new finisher for Octane that utilizes the Legend’s super speed to end another player’s match with a quick neck snap. The brutal finisher was created as part of the Apex Legends fan art contest and is probably a bit too violent to ever actually be included in the game, but it’s an interesting and well-made concept for an Octane finisher regardless that goes beyond the realm of typical fan art creations.

Twitter user HexComputings shared the video below in response to Respawn Entertainment’s tweet that called for Apex Legends’ players’ fan art as part of a new contest. The rules for the competition said that any medium was fair game, and with most of the submissions consisting of illustrations and cosplay, the finisher video was a unique one. The finisher’s creator calls the move “Running Circles and ends with a flourish that fits Octane’s style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This same contribution to the contest was shared on Reddit and received praise from a Respawn developer and other users on the site who gave it upvotes and awards. For those wondering how it was made, the creator said they pulled models from Apex Legends to make the finisher possible.

Compared to other finishers in Apex Legends, Octane’s fan-made move is a brutal one. Caustic has one where he punches an enemy’s head repeatedly, Bloodhound stabs someone in one of theirs, and Lifeline injects something into a foe’s head to kill them, but all of these finishers have some way to balance out the violence with more lighthearted or obscured moments. Games in the main Titanfall series included similarly brutal finishers including some that involved snapping necks, though those games notably had an “M” rating instead of Apex Legends’ “T” rating.

The fan art contest is now over, though it looks like the creator got the submission in just in time. Respawn said in its official rules that it’ll announce the winners of the contest on April 1st.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!