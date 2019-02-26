‘Apex Legends’ Bug Allows Downed Players to Continue Using Their Weapons

Ever since launch, Apex Legends players have been discovering some rather interesting bugs. Of course, there will always be issues with a video game upon release, but the ones in Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale title haven’t slowed down the hype in the slightest. That said, one bug in particular is allowing downed players to continue firing their weapons, which is definitely an issue.

Popular Twitch streamer Timothy “Timthetatman” Betar recently uploaded a clip to his Twitter account that showed the Apex Legends bug on full display. After getting knocked down by an opponent, he still had full use of his weapon, which allowed him to carry out a couple more eliminations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, something like this isn’t supposed to happen. When a player is knocked, they are able to hold up a shield to protect themselves. As is demonstrated in the video above, this Apex Legends bug could easily change the outcome of any given match, especially if it is down to the final squads.

Timthetatman even acknowledged that he was cheating, but continued to spray his enemies while his team mates were busy handling others. What’s even more interesting is that the final player he knocked down before the clip ended also appeared to have activated the bug.

After being downed, their weapon was showing as they crawled around, attempting to avoid the elimination. However, they did not return fire, which makes one wonder if the bug was actually present on their end.

Other players replying to the above tweet claim to have experienced the same bug, so we imagine it is on Respawn’s radar and will likely be dealt with in an upcoming patch. Well, this and the unlimited flight bug, which has surely been pestering players.

What do you think about this Apex Legends bug? Have you experienced something similar or possibly even worse? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!