Apex Legends Reveals Conduit's Abilities

Apex Legends is adding another new character in Season 19 with Conduit set to be the game's next Legend. This follows an off-season as far as new additions go with Respawn Entertainment opting instead to totally rework Revenant for Season 18, so it's been awhile now since we've gotten a new Legend. With the release of the new gameplay trailer for Season 19, also known as the "Ignite" season, we've now also gotten a better look at what Conduit's abilities actually look like and can see how supportive the character can be for her team.

Of course, Conduit is not a Legend that's been kept 100% under wraps which could be said for pretty much any new Apex Legends weapon, feature, or character, so her abilities have naturally already leaked out in some form or another in the past. Those aren't leaks always accurate indications of what the characters can actually do, however, so what players might've seen in the past could differ from what's actually planned for the character. There's thankfully no guesswork involved any longer as players can see all of Conduit's abilities outlined below:

Conduit's Abilities

Passive: Savior's Speed

Conduit will gain a burst of speed when running towards a teammate out of Tactical range.

Tactical: Radiant Transfer

Send a surge of energy to a teammate generating temporary shields for them and Conduit when in danger.

Ultimate: Energy Barricade

Deploy an array of Shield jamming devices with damage and slow enemies.

Based on Conduit gameplay seen already through the Season 19 gameplay trailer and a preview event, her Passive and Ultimate seem better suited for fights outdoors as opposed to indoors, or at least fights happening in more open areas given that her Energy Barricade essentially makes a wall of its own and her Savior's Speed move is best used for closing distances between yourself and the team. Apex devs during the preview event used the very familiar example of someone looting for too long at a POI and getting left behind only to have your team get involved in a fight as one instance where the Passive ability will be very useful.

As for Radiant Transfer, there's no one button or method for Conduit to target only herself with the move. The intention is that Conduit will get the benefits of the move as well whenever she's targeting a teammate, so as long as you're using it to help your team, you'll be rewarded, too.

For those interested in the character's backstory, Conduit also has a Legend page up already on the Apex site detailing more about the character. She's a 27-year-old support Legend from planet Nexus and is basically the shield-focused equivalent of Lifeline. Her "powers" are deeply intertwined in the Titanfall universe lore in that she draws her power from a salvaged Titan battery that slowly poisons her in exchange for giving her the capabilities to support her family and friends by competing in the Apex Games.

Apex Legends Season 19 is scheduled to begin on October 31st.