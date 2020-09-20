Apex Legends Crossplay Release Date Possibly Leaked

✖

When is Apex Legends getting crossplay on PS4, Xbox One, and PC? This is the question on the minds of many players. Unfortunately, there's no concrete and official date for the feature. Respawn and EA have said it's coming, but that's all they've said. That said, a new leak seems to suggest it's dropping soon alongside the rumored Aftermarket event. Meanwhile, it sounds like the Nintendo Switch version of the game will also release within the same window.

What's the window? Well, in a new YouTube video, prominent Apex Legends leaker and dataminer Shrugtal, says that the rumored Aftermarket event could go down on October 13. Meanwhile, the leaker also claims that once Aftermarket is alive, crossplay shouldn't be too far behind. In other words, while crossplay may not arrive on October 13, it sounds like it could release in October. And this makes sense. You'd assume EA and Respawn would want to get this feature out of the way before the game comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X in November.

Of course, like every rumor, this should be taken with a huge grain of salt. Nothing here is official and everything is subject to change. Further, let's not forget that there were rumors saying crossplay was coming on September 15. And while it's possible this was once the case, it obviously didn't happen.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor Respawn have commented on this rumor and bit of speculation, and it's highly unlikely either will, as both typically don't comment on rumors or anything of the speculative and unofficial variety. That said, if either do provide a comment or an update on crossplay, we will be sure to update this post.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game -- including all the latest news and updates -- click here or check out the relevant links below: