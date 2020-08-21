Apex Legends Leak Reveals Game's Big Halloween Plans

✖

A new Apex Legends leak has seemingly revealed the game's Halloween plans, which will once again be notable, though perhaps not that exciting or surprising. For games like Apex Legends, holidays like Halloween, Christmas, and others are an opportunity for developers to mix things up and change the game for a limited time. Last Halloween, Respawn didn't go quite this far, but it released a limited-time mode called Shadowfall, and it looks like this mode is returning, albeit with a twist.

Over on Twitter, prominent Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal notes that recent patch data -- presumably from the game's most recent update -- reveals that Shadowfall will be back this Halloween, though it's referred to as Shadow Royale in the files. Whether this is an indication that it will be different is unclear, but Shrugtal seems to think so.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient information ends. The only other tidbit noted by the dataminer is that the Infected and Spiders will be back.

Of course, for now, none of this is official information, so take it with a grain of salt. That said, datamining leaks like this are typically quite reliable.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor Respawn have commented on this leak and the speculation surrounding it, and it's very unlikely either party will.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, it will also be made available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

